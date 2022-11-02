Notification Settings

HomeServe buys plumbing firm

Published:

HomeServe UK has announced a sixth addition to its growing portfolio of locally branded companies with the acquisition of Essex-based plumbing and heating maintenance firm Koziwarm.

Koziwarm
Koziwarm, which has its headquarters in Colchester, was founded in 2014 by the managing director Terry Maddison and in the last eight years had become firmly established as a reputable and well-regarded business.

It has a loyal customer base of more than 3,500 domestic homeowners who look to Koziwarm for boiler repairs and installations, as well as general plumbing and heating maintenance. The firm also has 12 large letting agents on its books who manage more than 3,000 properties in the local area.

“Since its inception, Koziwarm has been on a strong growth trajectory,” said Richard Shepherd, managing director of Walsall-based HomeServe Installations.

“That makes it an ideal acquisition for HomeServe as we continue to build our stable of locally branded, profitable, and well-regarded companies. Terry and the team are in a great position to continue to grow Koziwarm and we’re looking forward to working with them.”

This latest acquisition gives the FTSE 100-listed company a significant footprint in East Anglia for the first time, and as with all its previous acquisitions, Koziwarm will continue to operate under its own brand and led by its existing team under Terry Maddison.

Koziwarm serves Colchester, Suffolk and the surrounding areas.

Mr Maddison added: “Joining HomeServe is great news for our business. Being part of a large global business and the potential that comes with that will help me and the team fully realise all the growth and development plans we have in place for Koziwarm.

“It also gives us the long-term stability that means we can focus on growth while ensuring the excellent customer service we, and HomeServe are known for, continues.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

