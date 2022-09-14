New West Bromwich depot for DX

DX is opening a new depot in West Bromwich

Another depot is opening in Paisley, Scotland. The new sites will support the freight division, which provides parcel freight services and specialises in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight freight.

DX also provides secure courier, two-man and logistics services.

The investment in the depots will enable the freight division to support increased volumes and service levels across the two regions, and together will create 80 new jobs.

In the financial year ended July 2 revenues at DX Freight grew by 15 per cent, significantly ahead of initial management targets.

The new 37,000 sq ft depot at West Bromwich is on a 1.3-acre site. It will support the group’s depot in Cannock, which has secured significant new business.

The Paisley depot comprises is 22,000 sq ft on a 2.3- acre site and will enable DX to drive increased volumes and service levels to the west of Glasgow, as well as freeing up capacity at the group’s existing depot in Motherwell on the south-eastern side of Glasgow.

These additional two sites take the total number of depots DX has opened so far in 2022 to five. Further site openings are planned as well as major upgrades to existing sites as the group’s continues to invest in its delivery network.

The expansion of the network is a core element of DX’s previously-announced £20 million to £25mnvestment programme. The programme is also investing in the group’s vehicle fleet, handheld technologies, and IT systems.

Paul Ibbetson, managing director of DX Freight, commented: “We are pleased to have opened two new DX Freight depots in Paisley and West Bromwich, taking the total number opened in 2022 to five. The sites boost capacity and enhance service levels in their respective regions.