Corporate climbers to scale Snowdon in charity challenge

Amelia Painting, Clare Jarvis, Jodie Smith and Sally Bromley, who work at the Wolverhampton not-for-profit health cash plan provider, will be proudly taking part in the Snowdon by Sunrise challenge on June 1 and 2. It is being organised by the Wolves Foundation.

The funds raised will be split equally between the foundation and Compton Hospice to support both charities in carrying out their valuable work across Wolverhampton and the wider Black Country.

Sally, partnerships manager at Paycare, explained: “We’re hiking up Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) at 1.45am on June 2 along the Llanberis path with a view to reaching the summit at around 5am just in time to enjoy the sunrise.

“We’re each aiming to raise £250 for the event, and we’ll be using our My Giving volunteering days which are gifted to us by Paycare to give back our time to help others. Whether it be volunteering being done in our communities, or raising funds to help causes, charities, and initiatives continue their brilliant work.”

The event will be officially started by organisers Sky Blue Adventures in the early hours of June 2 with a three-hour climb to the summit. The group will then descend back down the Llanberis Path at 5.30am before enjoying a celebratory breakfast and glass of bubbly at 8.30am.

For more information on how to donate visit shorturl.at/ijwG0 or to register to take part, visit foundation.wolves.co.uk/events/snowdon-by-sunrise-2024