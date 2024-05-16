Wolverhampton in the spotlight at UK investment forum

The Invest Wolverhampton team will be at the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum in Leeds from Tuesday, May 21 to Thursday to showcase regeneration plans.

The team will be based in the West Midlands Growth Company Pavilion, promoting the region and city to potential investors, funders, developers and housebuilders.

On the opening day Wavensmere Homes and its managing Director James Dickens will be sharing insights into the transformation of derelict sites into vibrant, sustainable communities and unveiling £150 million plans for Wolverhampton Canalside South. A panel will include Richard Lawrence, the council's director of city development.

On Wednesday Wolverhampton – City Centre Growth Through New Urban Living will offer insights into plans for new homes, vibrant communities, and economic growth from a panel of speakers joining the city council including Maggie Grogan, managing director of Muse;, Tim Heatley, Capital&Centric co-founder and Jo Nugent, Homes England director of markets, partners and places.

The same day Delivering the West Midlands Investment Zone will see council chief executive Tim Johnson and other local government leaders will explore the transformative power of collaboration in regional growth and the role Wolverhampton's Green Innovation Corridor will play in shaping the city's future.

The council's cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, Councillor Chris Burden, said: “As a city we have bold and ambitious regeneration plans – as laid out in the Wolverhampton Investment Prospectus – and a track record of delivery.

“We are working closely with our regional partners, and I would urge investors and developers to take a close look at the strong proposition the West Midlands has to offer.

“As part of the emerging West Midlands Investment Zone, Wolverhampton’s Green Innovation Corridor will drive the green industrial revolution, building upon the city’s sustainable construction, green credentials and circular economy for transformation that will create quality jobs and opportunities for all.”