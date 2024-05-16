Longbridge headquarters gets green light

The offices and digital technology centre will be built at Longbridge Business Park.

The project marks a significant investment in the area, promising more than 150 skilled job opportunities.

Construction of the 80,000 sq ft building is due to start in the summer with an opening scheduled for late 2025.

Allsee Technologies specialises in digital advertising display manufacturing.

The latest development adds to Longbridge Business Park's position as a hub for science, technology, and precision engineering.

Baoli Zhao, managing director at Allsee, expressed gratitude for the support of the Birmingham City Council planning committee and excitement for the opportunity to contribute to the vibrant economic landscape of Longbridge.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey of innovation and growth within the region, and we look forward to creating meaningful job opportunities while advancing digital display technologies,” he said.

Rob Flavell, senior director at St Modwen, which is developing the park, added: “St Modwen is delighted to see Allsee Technologies' landmark facility moving forward. This development not only adds to the momentum of Longbridge Business Park's transformation but also underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and economic growth within the region.

“We look forward to witnessing the positive impact this project will have on the local community and the broader West Midlands."

Upon completion, Longbridge Business Park is projected to create up to 5,000 new jobs, supported by infrastructure investments in partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority. The development aligns with the broader £1 billion Longbridge masterplan, integrating sustainable residential neighbourhoods alongside exceptional business facilities.