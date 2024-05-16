Businesses network on two wheels in Staffordshire

The UKSE Staffordshire events incorporate fresh air, fitness and the opportunity to build a network of like-minded contacts.

Organised on the second Tuesday of each month, the events will begin at different locations across Staffordshire, covering a range of scenic routes.

The monthly networking cycles which originally began in August 2023 are being organised by UKSE’s West Midlands area manager Steve Grice and regional executive Mike Lowe as part of their drive to draw upon their wealth of experience in the financial services sector to engage with a wide network of companies.

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week, the last event took place on Tuesday, May 14, and saw several riders cycle a 30-mile route through Colwich and Abbots Bromley.

The next event will take place on Tuesday, June 11 at 2pm starting at Seven Springs Car Park, Little Haywood, near Stafford.

Mr Grice said: “Networking on Two Wheels is a great way for businesses to support their wellbeing as well as building relationships.

“We have run the cycling event for 12 months now and have received some positive feedback from participants who enjoy the unique approach to business networking.”

Mike Lowe added: “If you are able to, we would welcome businesses from across the region to take part in the networking event. Getting active in the fresh air whilst building your network is a great way to boost your wellbeing and productivity, and we look forward to seeing some new faces at the next event.”

UKSE provides up to £1 million in equity investment finance to support local businesses in the West Midlands area.

Established in 1975, UKSE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel UK Limited with a mission to enable and encourage businesses and the people behind them to create jobs, grow and prosper, within communities affected by current or historic changes in the steel industry and its jobs.

To date, UKSE has invested more than £115m, supporting 8,000 businesses, stimulating the creation of an estimated 83,000 new jobs.

To sign up to the June event visit trybooking.com/uk/DMVQ