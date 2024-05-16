Peaky Blinders creator to speak for West Midlands

He will be in the West Midlands pavilion at the UK Real Estate and Infrastructure Investment Forum in Leeds on Tuesday.

The writer and director will be interviewed about his plans for a new film and TV studio in Birmingham.

Tom Wrathmell, director for across the UK strategy at the BBC, will lead a session on how the creative industry is driving broader economic growth and regeneration.

Mr Knight said: “Birmingham and the wider West Midlands is well on the way to becoming a global destination and creativity is driving some of its most notable regeneration schemes.

“Places like Digbeth, anchored by international brands like the BBC, are bringing a new generation of production and skills that will accelerate the region’s emerging reputation as a creativity powerhouse – and creating new opportunities for the incredibly talented people who live here.”

The West Midlands delegation at UKREiiF will be led by new West Midlands Mayor, Richard Parker.

The region will showcase a £20 billion portfolio of investment opportunities and is exhibiting as a collective at UKREiiF for the first time.

On Wednesday local authority leaders from Birmingham, Coventry and Warwickshire, and Wolverhampton will outline how they plan to deliver the new £5.5bn West Midlands Investment Zone and decision makers from Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall will discuss how they are deploying more than £600 million in devolved housing and land funds.

The West Midlands pavilion is also expected to play host to a series of updates about major development projects.