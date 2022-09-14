Marston's pubs to open on funeral day but Batham's stay shut

Marston's pubs like the Manor House of Whittington, near Kinver, will be open on Monday

Wolverhampton-based Marston's said all managed house would be opening with tenants having the choice of whether to open or not on Monday, which is a bank holiday.

Batham's, a smaller Black Country pubs chain is shutting all its managed pubs for the day.

Marston's, which has more than 1,500 pubs and restaurants, is instructing staff to be sensitive to the occasion.

Its spokesman Jeremy Eaton said: "To show respect to the late monarch there will be a break in service at our pubs during the course of the funeral at Westminster Abbey, which starts at 11am."

Batham's in Brierley Hill has decided that its pubs across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Worcestershire will stay shut from 10.30pm on Sunday until 12 noon on Tuesday.

"We did not feel it was appropriate to open and staff had requested to be able to watch the funeral," a brewery spokeswoman said.

Pubs in the Kingswinford-based Black Country Ales chain will be showing the funeral service on their televisions. The pubs will be open from 10am on Monday.

The funeral service is expected to run until around 12:15pm and Black Country Ales said that it will not be serving drinks during the course of the service.

Meanwhile, the UK's biggest pub group has said it plans to keep venues open to show footage of the Queen's funeral.

Stonegate, which runs around 4,500 pubs and bars, said its managed venues will remain open to allow punters to celebrate the life of the Queen.

The Walkabout and Slug & Lettuce owner said those running its leased and tenanted pubs will decide separately whether to open their doors on the day.

A spokeswoman for Stonegate Group said: "The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a momentous and sombre occasion.

"We send our deepest condolences to the royal family at this sad time.

"Our managed pubs, bars and venues remain open and, where possible, will show the funeral on Monday September 19 to honour her life and service.

"Across our leased and tenanted estate, our pub partners will make an independent decision applicable to their business and community.

"To find what's on at your nearest pub, please visit their website and social media accounts."

Meanwhile, Heineken's pub arm, Star Pubs & Bars, said it may keep some venues open for the day as well, allowing independent leaseholders to decide.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star, said: "We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Our thoughts are with the royal family and also with the nation as a whole, whose hearts she captured and whose respect she earned over years of selfless service.

"We know that millions of people across the UK will want to come together in their local pub to celebrate her life, share memories and pay their respects.

"The Star Pubs & Bars' estate encompasses a wide variety of individual pubs which are leased to independent licensees to run as their own.

"Licensees will be working to choose the most fitting and appropriate way for their pubs to pay their respects and mark this sad occasion.

"This will include which opening hours will best meet the needs of their local community on September 19 or whether to close."

There is no requirement for hospitality operators or retailers to shut their doors on the day of the funeral.