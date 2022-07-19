Walsall glass firm investing to maximise window of opportunity

Brownhills Glass

Brownhills Glass has invested over £160,000 in two new high-quality machines to bolster its glass processing division, thanks to hire purchase facilities provided by Lloyds Bank.

The business has benefitted from a continued uptick in demand for glass processing, specifically for domestic architectural uses driven by the home improvement boom created by Covid-19. Brownhills can produce bespoke glass for a range of features, including stair balustrades, balconies and shower cubicles.

The new Intermac Master One machining system is set to add 30 per cent additional capacity to the business and will further reduce lead-times, whilst maintaining quality. The investment will help Brownhills to support the surging demand for glass as part of home extensions, improvements and transformations.

Meanwhile, the new Bottero CNC auto-laminating glass cutting machine will help Brownhills to enhance its commercial projects operation to support increasing demand in the sector. This is the second such machine installed in recent years at Brownhills, signalling its commitment to capitalise on the growing market for large shop-front windows and safety glass.

The business now also plans to expand its reach beyond the West Midlands and is working to boost its workforce this year to achieve this aim. It is expecting to increase turnover by around 20 per cent this year compared to 2020.

Mark Harrison, chief executive at Brownhills Glass, said: “The demand for our products is very strong now across multiple applications. This investment in our business represents our commitment to supporting our outstanding customer base with their projects and capitalising on the demand.

“Short lead-times and exceptional quality will help us to have an edge over our competitors. This investment should help us achieve our ambitions and mean we can continue to be one of the industry’s leading independent businesses.”

Mark Smith, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said “The home improvement market grew by six per cent last year and it’s clear that this trend is continuing. Mark and the team at Brownhills Glass are fully-committed to supporting this growth and providing the best service they possibly can, and we’ll work with them as they continue do so.