First look at new Wolverhampton railway station store

Finishing work is being carried out on the new station store

The new community store form part of the revamped city centre station. It will open on July 29.

The opening has been timed to coincide with the Commonwealth Games and the school summer holidays to serve the thousands of people using the station every day.

Finishing work is being carried out on the new station store

It will have self-service checkouts, a bakery and Co-op Irresistible and Fairtrade product ranges.

It will also include an extensive food-to-go section including two Fairtrade coffee machines as well as hot food.

The outside and inside of the store have almost been completed and it is ready for thousands of products to be stacked onto the shelves ahead of the official opening.

The store’s frontage is almost complete and special eco-friendly fridges and lighting have started to be installed.

Wolverhampton Railway Station Central England Co-op store manager Carl Smitheman said: “The images show that our brand new store at Wolverhampton Railway Station is almost ready to launch and we can’t wait to open the doors to the public.

“Our new store team are ready and raring to go for launch day and are looking forward to building relationships with our new customers and members and being there for them with vital food and essentials on their doorstep, as well as ensuring commuters can stop in and grab all they need for their journeys, or maybe the ingredients for their evening meals on their way home.”