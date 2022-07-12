New aerospace wins put CCR Forming on target for record year

Craig Fullwood, left, and Paul Harper

CCR Forming, which is a world leader in precision cold roll formed metal rings, has sealed deals to supply high quality engine components to several global primes and tiers ones, which has boosted its sales towards £1 million by the end of 2022.

The ‘wins’ mark the start of a concerted strategy from the Tipton-based company to target opportunities in the sector, a sector that is desperately trying to work through a backlog of orders and volumes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aerospace customers are looking for greater security of supply and shorter lead times, two attributes that the family-owned business has built its 42-year reputation on.

“Our technical expertise is really in demand by the big aero manufacturers, and this has seen our sales accelerate from £700,000 per annum to an expected £1m turnover this year,” explained Paul Harper, managing director of CCR Forming.

“That’s just the start for us. We believe there are lots of new opportunities out there and we are investing heavily to ensure we can attract them by delivering world class quality, precision parts, short lead teams and on-time delivery performance.”

He continued: “The new branding and rename to CCR Forming Ltd reflects a more modern approach and we are just about to press the button on a £100,000 investment in an in-house welding shop. This will give us more capacity and the agility to turnaround emergency jobs.”

CCR Forming , which is AS9100 accredited and holds supplier approvals with Leonardo, Rolls-Royce, and ITP, will be taking its new-look and range of critical components to Farnborough International Airshow this month when it exhibits as part of the Midlands Aerospace Alliance Cluster (1320 POD 23 HALL 1).

Experts from the firm will be on hand to talk to visitors about its roll forming capabilities, working with material thicknesses ranging from 0.20mm up to 4mm.

It can also manufacture in all grades of alloys, carbon steels, stainless steels, aluminium and titanium, with the roll forming and circling methods compare favourably with more expensive techniques including machined forgings and spinning.

Craig Fullwood, who joined in 2021 as the new operations director, continued: “Farnborough is an excellent place to showcase what we do and gives us the ideal platform to talk to existing and potential clients about how we can solve their pain points, whether that is complexity of part, cost savings or ensuring they get components when they need them.

“The process starts with our CAD specialists who can support with product development and then we can offer clients access to forming, tool manufacture, expanding, welding and pressings. It’s proving a very attractive offer.”