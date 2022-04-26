Bri-Stor Group n the road to green growth

Bri Stor at Hixon, near Stafford

Bri-Stor Group, whose customers include the AA, RAC and JCB, has installed almost 2,000 solar panels at its site 33-acre site in Hixon using a £350,000 loan provided through Lloyds Bank’s Clean Growth Financing Initiative. The initiative provides discounted funding to help businesses transition to a lower carbon, more sustainable future, which is a key priority for the manufacturing sectors.

The new panels will cover more than 3,500 sq ft, helping the business to reduce its carbon footprint by 149kg each year, the equivalent of travelling more than 1,300 miles in a car.

Bri-Stor Group is comprised of four different arms – Bri-Stor Systems, Alpha Manufacturing, Atlas Coating and Bri-Stor Holdings. The energy produced will be used to meet increasing demand across its range of services, which include designing and manufacturing commercial and construction vehicles, as well as equipment for the medical and food services industries.

The solar panels form part of the business’ ambition for green growth. It is set to open a new site in the area later this year and plans to grow its team of around 400 employees.

Andrew Humphries, director at Bri-Stor Group, said: “We’re committed to being a responsible business and sustainability is hugely important to us. Installing solar panels is an important step on our journey to becoming more environmentally-friendly. It will have long-term benefits for us when it comes to the cost of our energy bills too.

“The Lloyds Bank team pointed us in the direction of their Clean Growth Financing Initiative, which was a fantastic incentive for us. They helped us to push ahead with this investment and couldn’t have been more supportive.”

Last year, Lloyds Bank expanded the funding available under the Group’s Clean Growth Financing Initiative from £3 billion to £5bn to support businesses as they transition to a low carbon economy.

Nash Lal, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: “It’s really encouraging to see Bri-Stor Group investing in greener energy at their site. It will make a big difference in terms of reducing carbon emissions, and demonstrates how important it is for businesses of all sizes to play their part in the country’s green recovery.