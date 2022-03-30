Councils say French Riviera property conference was 'worth every penny'

MIIM is held at Cannes in the South of France

Regeneration bosses representing Dudley, Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and Birmingham were among those hoping to catch the eye of potential suitors for sites across the region following the MIPIM conference in Cannes, France.

But critics including the TaxPayers' Alliance claim sending staff on the trip amounted to a "contemptuous" and "gross misuse of public money" at a time while millions of households were struggling to make ends meet, after some delegates were accused of attending glamorous cocktails parties.

Dudley Council which is hoping to pull in £500m in investment opportunities from the trip, reportedly spent £100,000 sending nine representatives including its £176,000-a-year chief executive Kevin O'Keefe. It is claimed they spent four nights at a four-star hotel boasting a rooftop pool, and hosted a cocktail reception for potential investors.

Mr O’Keefe told the Express & Star: “We have said for a long time that the people and businesses of Dudley borough deserve the very best and that means we have to do everything we can to achieve that.

Kevin O’Keefe

"The MIPIM conference put us in the shop window to the world’s biggest investors and has already opened up a number of opportunities which we are confident will ultimately lead to further multi-million pound investment in our borough.

“It was also vital we had the key decision-makers at the authority there at the conference to make those all-important initial connections.

“We are already actively pursuing very good leads with a string of investors worth millions of pounds. We are working hard to build on those initial connections at the conference to expand the £1 billion worth of regeneration that is already underway in our borough.”

Staffordshire County Council said it sent five officers on flights with a ‘no-frills’ airline to promote the new Staffordshire Investment Prospectus that will showcase more than £1bn in business investment opportunities, at least 12,000 jobs and around 15,000 new homes.

It said its attendance has so far resulted in a pioneering environmental multi-million pound commercial, housing and leisure project and a hi-tech energy partnership.

Staffordshire County Council's Stafford headquarters

The council's deputy leader and economy chief Councillor Philip White said: “We set aside a maximum of £12,500 for this event in case private sector sponsorship doesn’t cover all our costs, and this event is worth every penny.

“We are investing hundreds of millions of pounds in Staffordshire’s business, digital and education infrastructure so that new and existing employers can thrive and prosper here, with a skilled workforce on the doorstep.

“There’s absolutely no point in making that investment for the future unless we tell company decision-makers about it and that is where those investors gather."

In a statement Wolverhampton Council said: “We have generated millions of pounds worth of investment for the city thanks to MIPIM. We are determined to continue to create more jobs and opportunities for the residents of Wolverhampton which this global investment event allows us to do.”