Masterpiece artworks coming to West Midlands on the back of a lorry

Tate has joined forces with the international art foundation Art Explora and MuMo mobile museum to take the paintings on a 12-week tour until May 11 2024.

The lorry containing the artwork will travel to Walsall Wood's, Oak Park Active Living Centre from February 28 to March 2, with a return visit to Walsall and Willenhall in May and a visit to Stoke-on-Trent at the end of March.

Alyssa Duffy, 10, from Our Lady & St. Joseph Catholic in Nuneaton as the tour starts

The Mobile Museum will tour a specially curated exhibition Soup, Socks and Spiders! Art of the Everyday, an exploration of the "still life" genre which will feature Andy Warhol's celebrated Campbell's soup.

The exhibition brings together contemporary and historic works of art from the Tate national collection that present everyday objects in unexpected ways.