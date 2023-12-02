Gone: Dudley's iconic Hanson's Bridge demolished to make way for future tram extension

This weekend has marked the passing of the bridge to make way for Phase One of the the Midland Metro extension project from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill.

The original bridge was built in 1849 for the South Staffordshire Railway as part of a new line from Burton-upon-Trent, through Lichfield, to Dudley.

The Wednesbury to Dudley stretch of the line will now be used by the West Midland Metro, with it expected to open for passenger services next year.