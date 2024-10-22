Protestors hold rally outside Dudley Council before handing in petitions about parking charges and leisure centre privatisation

A 11,000 signature strong petition against increased parking charges and a 2,500 name petition opposing leisure centres being taken over by private companies were handed into the full council last night (Monday).

Kingswinford activist Shaz Saleem and Phil Rose spoke on the steps of the council house about the damage parking charges will have on local town centres and Councillor Andy Tromans and Dudley TUC members gave speeches about the leisure centres.

Stourbridge Town Councillor Andy Tromans told the crowd: "We are here once again to protect our leisure services alongside those seeking to reverse the decision to introduce parking charges.

"We are here once again to protect our public services, communities and high streets against the designs of a council that knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

"But we say no. Not in our names. Not without a fight."

Councillor Andy Tromans speaking outside the council house

Councillor Tromans, who left the Labour Party last month and is now sitting as an independent, added: "We draw strength from the successful campaign to save our libraries last year, which brought people together from across the borough, and it is good to see so many familiar faces from that campaign here today.

"Thank you for being here today to stand up for our public services and our communities. I am proud to stand with you."

Fears were raised about price rises for leisure centre users, cuts in pay and conditions for staff and the possible closure of the Crystal Leisure Centre, which needs a new a new roof .

Tony Whitehouse, UNITE delegate to Dudley TUC, said: “The privatisation of the leisure centres could lead to no free swimming for school children or adults, and there will likely be an increase in all charges including swimming sessions for all ages and for gym sessions.

"None of this is in the public interest because this will all lead to a reduction in opportunity to use the leisure centres which will lead to reduced mental and physical health in the Dudley Borough.”

David Poulton, staff member and centre user. said: “At Halesowen Leisure Centre I am part of a community. I swim, I talk and I leave with friends. I benefit in terms of my physical, emotional and mental health. Even talk of privatisation is fracturing this community. People are leaving because they fear price rises. For the vulnerable, this means isolation and loneliness. Please think again."

Mr Saleem believed the protesters should have been given more time to tell the council their complaints.

Protestors outside the Council House (Picture Marc Lungley)

He said: " Thank you to the hundreds of people that attended our protest to voice our concerns about car parking charges and privatisation of our leisure centres. I'm disgusted with Dudley Council for blocking people from entering a public meeting.

"Three minutes was not long but I believe I managed to get all our points across. Council have 21 days to respond to our proposals and we will be meeting with the leader on November 18.

"It's a shame Mayor wouldn't let residents respond to some of the lies from our elected members. Apparently all businesses are doing well. It's more important now then ever to continue the fight, and fight we shall."