Black Country roadworks this week set to cause some disruption

The City of Wolverhampton Council tweeted, that emergency work taking place on Stubbs Road means temporary traffic lights are in place at the nearby junction of Penn Road and Rookery Lane until Thursday.

And Dudley Council are warning motorists to expect some delays as work takes place on the A457 Dudley Road with temporary traffic control and multi-way signals in place until Friday.

And in Walsall there is a temporary closure of the B4151 Foley Road West for highway repair and maintenance works with a marked signed diversion route in place until tomorrow (Wednesday).

Walsall Council said motorists should expect some delays.