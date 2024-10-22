Cricket club 'devastated' after machinery 'stolen' and garage door 'destroyed'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A heavy roller used to maintain the grounds is believed to have been taken during the alleged break-in at Himley Cricket Club on Sunday evening.

A club spokesperson said the machinery, which was worth an estimated £5,000, is "key" to putting on cricket matches in the summer.

The garage door was damaged in the alleged break-in

The garage door at the Stourbridge Road site was also said to have been "completely destroyed" and now needs replacing.

The spokesperson said: "Everyone is devastated about the break-in at the club on Sunday evening. Sadly these kinds of theft are all too common, and they hit local sports clubs like really hard.

"Ours is no different. Our heavy roller has been stolen, and that piece of machinery is key to putting on cricket matches in the summer.

"They have completely destroyed our garage door, where we keep all of our equipment, which means we will have to replace that too."

The cricket club's garage was used to store equipment

The club has urged other clubs in the area to "be vigilant" and protect their belongings with the "utmost seriousness".

The Express & Star has contacted Staffordshire Police for comment.