Staff at Stourbridge pub gave first aid to men hurt in serious town centre violence

Violence flared near The Stourbridge Lion on the town's High Street in the early hours of Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, West Midlands Police confirmed officers were called to reports of a "disorder involving a group" shortly before 2am.

Upon arrival, they found two men with head and leg injuries which were not considered life-threatening.

A spokesman for The Stourbridge Lion said while the incident did not occur on the site, staff helped to give first aid to those who were hurt.

The Stourbridge Lion

A statement read: "The safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is incredibly important to us.

"There is a nominated member of staff at each premises who is first aid trained, and we work closely with our door teams to ensure the highest level of safety for our customers.

"While the attack did not occur on the premises our staff did provide first aid to the injured individuals and contacted the emergency services. We will continue to support any further investigations into this incident."

Ambulance crews were called to the incident just after 2am and treated two men for their injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to The Stourbridge Lion, on High Street, in Stourbridge at 2.02am on Sunday.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma team attended the scene. Crews arrived to find two men who had sustained injuries.

"Both received treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

A 33-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and later bailed while the investigations continue, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, or via Live Chat on the force website, quoting log number 360 of October 20.