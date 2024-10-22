Man charged over death of Dudley woman in M6 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daniel Barlow, of Burnley Road, Rossendale in Lancashire, was arrested on Friday December 2, 2022 after the accident, which happened on the same day at around 5.15pm on the M6 northbound between junction 16 and junction 17 near Sandbach.

Chloe Williams, aged 19, from Dudley, was taken to hospital with serious injuries sustained in the accident and later died.

Barlow, aged 29, will appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Monday November 4 to answer charges of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and making a false statement to obtain a driving licence.