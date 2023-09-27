Man who murdered Walsall club goer Akeem Francis-Kerr is convicted

Convicted murderer Edward Wilson of Tividale

Akeem Francis-Kerr, aged 29, was stabbed in the neck while at Valesha's nightclub - also known as Coliseum in the early hours of March 11 this year. He died within an hour of being attacked.

CCTV captured the moment cowardly Edward Wilson stabbed him in the neck and it was this footage which ultimately convicted the 39-year-old of murder at Stafford Crown Court today.

Mr Francis Kerr had only been in the club for a few minutes before he was approached by Wilson and attacked shortly after 5am. A motive is not known but it is thought Wilson was upset and angry that he had stood in an area of the bar where he had been standing earlier.

Wilson had gone to the toilet and when he returned he saw Akeem standing in his spot. An exchange of words ensued and Akeem was then stabbed. Wilson then left his victim to die as he quickly fled the scene with his hood up.

Sadly, the victim died on the way to the hospital from the deep stab wound which penetrated his skin and two major blood vessels.

Two days after the stabbing, Wilson checked into an apartment in Sheffield where he was arrested. When he was interviewed by the police, he denied killing or ever having any physical contact with Mr Francis-Kerr.

Wilson. of Temple Way, Tividale was today convicted of murder at Stafford Crown Court.

The CPS relied on blood staining evidence and CCTV footage, which showed where both men stood during the incident, and Wilson's hand movements towards Mr Francis-Kerr, which helped to prove Wilson's guilt.

Lorraine Anson of the CPS said: “Edward Wilson robbed a young man of his life and future when he committed this senseless and violent crime. Akeem Francis-Kerr went to the club for a good time and did not deserve to die a cruel and untimely death.

“There are no justifications for Wilson’s actions that morning and he has shown no remorse for the decisions he made which cost an innocent man his life.

"This case is another example of the tragic consequences of knife crime and should be a reminder that those who choose to carry and use knives can expect to be prosecuted fully as the law allows. Our thoughts are with Mr Francis-Kerr’s family for their immeasurable pain and irreplaceable loss.”

Akeem's family said after the case: "We collectively, family and friends, are relieved with the verdict.

“We give thanks to the most high for guiding and protecting us during this time of excruciating pain. Only now we feel like a small fraction of justice has been served.

"Nothing will ever return or replace Akeem’s unmatched energy. We will all remember Akeem for his bright smile and we know the universe will shine a lot brighter with him on the other side.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and we are heartbroken that he will never reap the rewards of his hard work.

"Akeem was devoted to his family, particularly his brothers and nieces and would do anything for his loved ones. Memories of all that know him will create the authentic story that will forever live on. His smile, laugh, jokes and presence are fond moments we will all cherish forever.

“We give thanks to all officers, specialists, prosecution and everyone who has worked tirelessly on Akeem’s case.

"The family liaison officers have been extremely supportive. We truly appreciate every individual and team involved. We will forever be thankful and hold you in all in hearts for eternity.”

Wilson will be sentenced next Wednesday.