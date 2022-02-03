Organisers gearing up for return of Classic Ibiza

Urban soul Orchestra will be performing at the event

Classic Ibiza, an open-air celebration of White Isle-inspired house music, will be back at Weston Park on Saturday, July 16.

Organisers said that they are working "full steam ahead" in preparation for the event, which attracts thousands of people.

A number of acts have been confirmed for the event, including a “chill-out DJ set” to start the evening from former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident, Jose Luis.

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks will deliver the “San Miguel Sundowner Set,” before Goldierocks performs her very own “House DJ Set”.

She will then be re-joined on stage by USO for the “Dance Set” and laser light show.

Lisa Ward, promoter of Classic Ibiza, said: "We can’t wait to welcome the amazing Weston Park crowd back to Classic Ibiza and we’ve got some really exciting plans up our sleeve for this summer’s show. One thing that I can share now, which I know our audience will be delighted to hear, is that our party spaces are here to stay.”

The party spaces are a grid of clearly defined areas and walkways marked directly on the ground.

Each space accommodates up to fifteen people, with larger groups able to select adjacent spaces.

Concert-goers can choose their space, located in a series of colour-coded areas around the “Dance Zone,” free of charge on arrival.

Ms Ward added: “Classic Ibiza has always been a night of two halves, a bit like partying on the White Isle. We know how much our audience love chilling out with their picnics and listening to some laid-back house tunes, before the music goes up a notch when Urban Soul Orchestra take to the stage, and everyone heads to the front to dance like they’re in one of Ibiza’s top clubs.

“I can’t believe it took the pandemic for us think of them. Not only do they provide everyone with their own party space, but they make it so much easier for people to find their family and friends if they have been off dancing or visiting the bar.”

Revival Productions, the team behind the event said they are always looking for ways to refresh the show every year.

Ms Ward added: "We’re now full steam ahead in planning this summer’s show and we’ve got some great new tracks that we can’t wait to share with everyone.

" Apart from the music, we always look at new ways to enhance the overall audience experience, so we’re working on a new interactive element, which is sure to wow the crowd. Watch this space, Weston.”