New choir set to perform for charity after 42 men answered appeal to sing

Forty-two “have a go” singers are now stretching their vocal cords in readiness for their one-night only gig to raise thousands of pounds for a prostate cancer charity.

The Wyre Men Sing Choir was launched by the Kidderminster Male Choir to mark its 120th anniversary and to raise much-needed funds for the Kidderminster and Worcestershire Prostate Cancer Support

Group.

The newbie songsters are hoping to gain sponsorship for the charity as part of the challenge, also designed to demonstrate the enjoyment and camaraderie of belonging to a choir.

John Parkinson, Kidderminster Male Choir member and communications manager, said: “The response to Wyre Men Sing has been phenomenal and sadly we are having to turn people away now as we’ve had to draw the line for logistic reasons.

“The first rehearsal showed our recruits are in good voice and I’m sure they’ll be a big hit at the gala concert.

“We also hope to raise thousands of pounds for the support group in memory of our member, Colin Tomkinson, who died from prostate cancer.”

The project almost collapsed before it started when an anticipated sponsor pulled out in December but an appeal by the choir secured funds from the public and local businesses to cover costs.

Wyre Men Sing are rehearsing at the Severns Club, Stourport, for the gala concert with the Male Choir and GRVIII, a group of shanty style singers, at Kidderminster’s St George’s Church, on Saturday June 29.

Donations to the charity can be made by visiting online, Just Giving and searching for Wyre Men Sing Project Choir.

Tickets, priced £12, go online shortly and can be found in the What’s On section at kidderminstermalechoir.co.uk.