Jury retires to deliberate verdicts for pair accused of murdering teenager Terrell Marshall-Williams
A jury hearing the case of two men accused of murdering Wolverhampton teenager Terrell Marshall-Williams in a drugs den has begun its deliberations.
By Adam Smith
After three weeks of evidence and almost three days of directions and summing up from Justice Michael Chambers KC, jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court were sent out this afternoon.
They will decide whether friends Mpho Obi, 22, and Omari Lauder, 23, murdered 16-year-old Terrell in a notorious Merry Hill drugs den last September.