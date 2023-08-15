Big night of wrestling action to hit Wolverhampton hall

The show will take place in the hall of Penn United Reformed Church in Wolverhampton

The Penn United Reformed Church in Wolverhampton will be the setting for a night of professional wrestling action as Wulfrun Pro Wrestling presents 'Heatwave at the Hall'.

The show on Saturday, August 19, will present six matches, including two championship matches, a debut and a return in one match and the continuation of a growing feud between two teams.

The co-main event matches will be for the Wulfrun Pro Wrestling (WPW) Championship, with the new champion CJ Rawlings facing former champion Chase Alexander in a championship rematch from May, and for the WPW women's championship, with new champion Harley Harris taking on Mia Cortez.

Other matches on the card will see WPW Contract in a Case holder Regan take on 'Born to Fly' TJ Sky in a match which will see the hard-hitting Regan lock horns with the acrobatic and high-flying Sky.

The Brew World Order (BWO) and the Safety Council will continue their on-going feud with BWO member Kieran McQueen taking on Council member Alex Connors, while BWO member Will Stevens will face off with Council member Kieran Young.

Hannah Taylor will be returning to Wulfrun Pro Wrestling just over a year after suffering a stroke

Finally, there will be a debut at WPW from the ethereal and mysterious Lily Winter, who will take on the returning Hannah Taylor, someone who has overcome a stroke a year ago to get herself back up to full fitness and makes her competitive return to the ring.

There will also be a raffle where ticket holders can win a bottle of wine or a signed show poster, while there will also be a shop with refreshments and merchandise and a chance to purchase posters for the wrestlers to sign afterwards.

The show takes place on Saturdayat Penn United Reformed Church on Penn Road in Wolverhampton, with doors opening at 6.30pm and the show starting at 7pm.