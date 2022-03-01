Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Darts competition in Wolverhampton for chance to win £1,000

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonWolverhampton entertainmentPublished:

A Wolverhampton pub has kicked off a darts competition as part of a nationwide pub tournament, which will see the winner walk away with £1,000.

The winner of the tournament walks away with £1,000
The winner of the tournament walks away with £1,000

The Ashmore Inn is one of 71 pubs taking part in the Proper Pubs tournament, where players will compete in local heats to win a £50 bar tab.

The winners will then battle it out for the grand prize.

The final, set to take place on March 27, will be held at the Little Oak in Boughton, Chester, as part of an evening of entertainment as the knockout tournament reaches its climax.

Matthew Gurney, operations director of Proper Pubs, said: “Darts is a great sport to bring the community together, so it’s a key component for many of our Proper Pubs.

"There’s been great engagement from Proper Pubs up and down the country, from Southampton to Fife, and we’ve already seen some exceptional talent on display.

“We wish the best of luck to all of those in the competition, and we’re looking forward to seeing the winner crowned during the final this March.”

The overall winner will take home £1,000 and a set of branded polo shirts for their pub team, provided by event sponsor Carling.

Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News