Darts competition in Wolverhampton for chance to win £1,000

The winner of the tournament walks away with £1,000

The Ashmore Inn is one of 71 pubs taking part in the Proper Pubs tournament, where players will compete in local heats to win a £50 bar tab.

The winners will then battle it out for the grand prize.

The final, set to take place on March 27, will be held at the Little Oak in Boughton, Chester, as part of an evening of entertainment as the knockout tournament reaches its climax.

Matthew Gurney, operations director of Proper Pubs, said: “Darts is a great sport to bring the community together, so it’s a key component for many of our Proper Pubs.

"There’s been great engagement from Proper Pubs up and down the country, from Southampton to Fife, and we’ve already seen some exceptional talent on display.

“We wish the best of luck to all of those in the competition, and we’re looking forward to seeing the winner crowned during the final this March.”