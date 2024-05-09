Range of diverse events planned ahead of Wolverhampton's Pride weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton Art Gallery has announced a series of events to celebrate Pride weekend, including family workshops and a special Friday night event.

There will be events taking place each weekend, starting this Saturday, including flag and banner making workshops where people can craft their own banners or flags to fly during Pride weekend on June 8 and 9.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Council said: "As we gear up for Pride weekend next month on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, we're excited to offer a variety of special events for the whole family over the coming weeks.

"Starting on Saturday, May 11 and continuing every Saturday and Sunday leading up to the celebration, we'll be hosting banner and flag-making workshops.

"Get creative and craft your very own flag or banner to proudly wave on Saturday 8 June as we celebrate love, diversity and equality together at Wolverhampton Pride."

To kick off Pride weekend, the Art Gallery will be staying open late on Friday, June 7 to host a special Friday Lates event showcasing some of the very best talents of the LGBT+ creative community.

The council is also issuing an open call for spoken word artists to perform at the event, with further information available at bit.ly/3UiqFJC and the open call closing on Sunday, May 26.

Drag Queen Story Hour will be featured at Wolverhampton Art Gallery

On Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, artist and educator Exodus Crooks will be leading an ink and collage workshop, with participants able to create pieces to celebrate Pride while reflecting on their own identities.

Children will cut images from old magazines and newspapers, collaging them together to form new portraits, then use ink to paint shapes, symbols, and patterns onto their portraits, resulting in new artworks celebrating individuality.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Closing off the weekend on Sunday, June 9 and starting at 1pm, we're thrilled to welcome back Drag Queen Story Hour UK for an afternoon of entertaining and interactive children's shows and crafts featuring the incredible and talented Aida H Dee.

"Drag Queen Story Hour UK aims to convey the message that embracing differences is a positive experience.

"By presenting imaginative role models for children, we believe that one book at a time, we can contribute to changing the world!

"Bring your friends and family together at Wolverhampton Art Gallery this month and at the beginning of June to celebrate Pride in Wolverhampton."

People are being urged to get creative and craft their own flag or banner to proudly wave on Pride day

Events at Wolverhampton Art Gallery are free, but spaces are limited and free tickets can be booked at pridewton.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows

Headliners Denise Van Outen and Duncan James will take to the stage, along with a diverse line up on Saturday, June 8 at Old Market Square for Wolverhampton Pride 2024.

Tickets are £4 for adults, £2 for concessions (12 – 17, over 65s, disabled and carer) with under 12s going free.

To find out more and to book tickets, go to wolvespride.co.uk.