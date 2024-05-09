Rodeos, the Wild West Wolverhampton eatery, was asked by the show's production team to join up for series two and the episode aired last night.

On the show Rodeos came up against Smoking Bagels and Adian's Dining, both also based in the West Midlands.

All three restaurants battled it out over the course of the episode, treating each other to three courses of their finest dishes for a cash prize of £1,000.

Their competitors, Adian's Dining, is owned by engaged couple Elouise and Adian, while Smoking Bagels is owned by business partners and childhood friends Chef Brandy and front-of-house manager Keiran.

Rodeos owner Simon Partan, 49, and the restaurant's deputy manager, Fiona

Rodeos owner Simon Partan, 49, and the restaurant's deputy manager, Fiona, introduce themselves as the ‘West Midlands' answer to the Wild West’.

They served three courses in total: the main was the Route 66 platter which consisted of brisket, torn pork, pork ribs, smoked chicken wings, smoked sausage and corn dogs.