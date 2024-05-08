Rising award-winning Ballet Black is on its way back to Birmingham Rep

Tickets are on sale for the performance of Ballet Black:Heroes featuring If At First by choreographer Sophie Laplane based on by the themes of humanity, heroism and self-acceptance. The show will also feature The Waiting Game choreographed by dancer Mthuthuzeli November.

The theatre says the arrival of the company in 2020 has transformed the landscape of British ballet by creating a prominent platform for dancers and artists of African, Caribbean and Asian descent.

The rising company has snatched numerous awards including the Best Dance Production or Performance Award category at the Black British Theatre Awards last year and Inaugural Best Mid-scale Company at the Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards in 2022.

Tickets for Ballet Black:Heroes are on sale costing £16.50 and are available via birmingham-rep.co.uk or by telephoning 0121 236 4455.