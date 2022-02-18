Harry Redknapp show in Wolverhampton postponed due to Storm Eunice

Harry Redknapp has had to postpone his show in Wolverhampton. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Portsmouth manager and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner had been due to appear at the city's Grand Theatre on Friday for An Audience With Harry Redknapp.

But the impact of the storm has led to experts advising people not to travel have stopped the show in its tracks, leading to it being rescheduled for April.

A spokesman for the Grand Theatre said: "Harry and his team were due to travel from his home to Wolverhampton today, but due to severe weather warnings in place in the Southern region of the UK caused by Storm Eunice it is unsafe for them to do so.

Harry is extremely disappointed that tonight's show in Wolverhampton is not able to go ahead as planned. However, Harry and Theatre management have agreed to reschedule his visit, and Harry will now visit the Grand on Friday April 1, 2022, at 7.30pm.

"Tickets remain valid and will be automatically transferred to the new date. If you are able to attend this new date then you do not need to take any further action."

People who are unable to attend the new date have been asked to contact the theatre's customer services team at at feedback@grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 42 92 12 on Monday to Friday, between 2pm and 6pm.

Meanwhile a performance of Saving Britney – inspired by the #FreeBritney movement relating to Britney Spears – was cancelled due to the weather at Lichfield Garrick Theatre.

And Newhampton Arts Centre in Wolverhampton announced its Live and Picking show has been cancelled with all tickets valid for another show being held on April 8.