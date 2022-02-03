Notification Settings

Artist's paintings of beloved city on display

By Eleanor Lawson

An artist's paintings of her home city are on display in an art gallery in the city.

The exhibition

Susan Carter, from Wolverhampton, wanted to showcase the city to a wider audience with vibrant depictions of its iconic buildings.

Her paintings include The Grand Theatre, the Civic Hall and Molineux Stadium, painted in a striking palette of orange and yellow.

Susan said: “I’m trying to portray a more positive idea of living in Wolverhampton where you can look at the impressive buildings and architectural features.

"That’s why I chose to paint them with the colours I’m using as I’m trying to create a more positive view of the area."

Susan's paintings are part of a group exhibition called Utopia at the Asylum Gallery on School Street.

The exhibition is on until February 12 and the gallery is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11-4.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

