Artist's paintings of beloved city on display

The exhibition

Susan Carter, from Wolverhampton, wanted to showcase the city to a wider audience with vibrant depictions of its iconic buildings.

Her paintings include The Grand Theatre, the Civic Hall and Molineux Stadium, painted in a striking palette of orange and yellow.

Susan said: “I’m trying to portray a more positive idea of living in Wolverhampton where you can look at the impressive buildings and architectural features.

"That’s why I chose to paint them with the colours I’m using as I’m trying to create a more positive view of the area."

Susan's paintings are part of a group exhibition called Utopia at the Asylum Gallery on School Street.