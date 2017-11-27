Crowds flock to Robin 2 to see Bay City Rollers

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers belted out their classic hits such as Bye Bye Baby and Summerlove Sensation, as dozens partied the night away at the Mount Pleasant venue on Friday.

The band ruled the world's 1970s pop charts as their music became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers.

Hailing from Scotland, the band sold more than 120 million records in their heyday, being referred to as the 'the tartan teen sensations from Edinburgh.'

Robin 2 owner, Mike Hamblett, said: "The tartan army of mainly ladies was out in force on Friday night at the Robin 2. Somewhat older than they was in the 70s, when the Rollers topped the charts, but out for a great night, Les is still that great, cheeky, frontman he has always been.

"The band delivered a blistering set of Rollers classic, including Shang A Lang, Bye Bye Baby, All Of Me All Of You. The audience and the band had a great night of nostalgia from start to finish."

During the 1970s, they achieved successes across the globe throughout Europe, Asia, Australasia and North America.

They continued touring and recording into the early 1980s before going on hiatus in 1987. The band have reformed with different line-ups from the 1990s to present and performed various nostalgic concerts.