Tamworth Castle to host clothing repair workshops

Missfit Creations will be holding workshops

Visitors will be able to learn traditional techniques such as sashiko stitching, darning, using patches – which can be embellished as you like – and upcycling old clothing to create a new look.

Tickets are FREE but must be pre-booked in advance to avoid disappointment as numbers are limited to 15 for each workshop.

The castle is hosting the event in the dining room, providing each workshop with the ideal historic setting.

This Missfit Creations project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Visitors are invited to join Debbie Murphy of Missfit Creations, to unpick the origins of clothing repair through history.

Andrew Barratt, Chief Executive for Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We are very excited that the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is helping us to deliver more practical workshops to the castle.

“It is great to have Debbie Murphy delivering her repurposing, repairing and reusing fabrics and old clothing workshops.

“We hope these workshops will help explore creativity as a way of engaging audiences with our wonderful history.”

Workshops include: Sashiko and Boro – Saturday 16 September, 10.30am – 12 midday.

Learn the traditional Japanese mending techniques of Japan which have been popularised in modern fashion clothing.

If you have your own denim garments for embellishment, take them along.

Make Do and Mend – Saturday 16 September, 1.30pm – 3pm.

Step back in time to WW2, when the nation was encouraged to prolong the lifespan of clothing by repurposing, repairing and reusing.

If you have some old socks, jumpers, etc, take them along, try your hand at darning.

Visible Mending – Sunday 17 September, 10.30am – 12 midday.

Taking inspiration from the late 1960s hippie revolution, this workshop will help make some personalised patches. Denim patches will be supplied that can be embellished, embroidered or appliqued.

Upcycling – Sunday 17 September, 1.30pm – 3pm.

Clothing that has passed its sell by date need not go to landfill, find out how to give new life to damaged and unwanted garments.

Take along an old or unwanted tee-shirt and see the many varied ways it can be upcycled into new designs.

The workshops will last for an hour and half and are suitable for children seven years and above.

Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.