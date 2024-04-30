Night of fun and madness planned at town theatre

Improv Wolves will be taking to the stage of the MET Studio at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre for a night of improvised sketches, songs and general mayhem on Saturday, May 25.

The short form comedy group will make up new sketches on the spot from audience suggestions, with the show going in different directions from playing detectives to a new improvised song.

A spokesman for Stafford Gatehouse said: "Improv Wolves is a short form comedy improvisation group featuring some of the best improvisers in the Midlands.

"They create completely new comedy sketches on the spot, based entirely on audience suggestions and every show is different.

"We might see a film noir detective pastiche, hear surprising confessions from some of the most famous names in history or have the dubious honour of being present for the debut of a brand new improvised song.

"The Improv Wolves performers have experience working with companies including Foghorn Unscripted, Wow Impro, Birmingham Rep and The Old Joint Stock Theatre."

Tickets to the show, which starts at 7.30pn on Saturday, May 25, cost £16 each, with the theatre also offering VIP welcome packages for an extra £15 or £20 with Prosecco.

To find out more about the show and to buy tickets, go to gatehousetheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/improv-wolves/