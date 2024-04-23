'Watch this space!' – Drayton Manor's Managing Director strives to see continued growth

Victoria Lynn believes Drayton Manor Theme Park, in Tamworth, has huge potential to keep developing as it looks to maintain its reputation as one of the UK's most popular family days out.

The theme park recently opened its new cowboy-themed Frontier Falls area.

It is also set to launch The Wave – the newly transformed ride formerly known as Shockwave – this spring.

They are just the start of plans, though, with a whole host of events in the pipeline at the theme park, which is also home to a popular zoo.

"We’re continually striving to make Drayton Manor the best place for families to visit in the UK," said Victoria. "We have ambitious plans to make that happen.

"Part of my role is to steer the team towards our shared vision of growing the business, whilst staying attuned to cultural trends that keep our park relevant.

"We’ve already made significant changes, including the addition of our Vikings-theme zone in 2022 and are prioritising the future development of the park, starting with the launch of Frontier Falls, our new Wild West-themed land which has just opened.

"We’ll continue to run our fan-favourite events but we are also excited to introduce an array of new events, entertainment and rides to the park this year. It's a case of watch this space!"

Victoria said, as Managing Director, she is proud to be a part of a team looking to build on a strong history.

"Drayton Manor has been around for decades," she said. "Its heritage is beloved within the community and it offers family fun to visitors from around the world.

"Our partnership with Mattel, which provides one of our most treasured park features, Thomas Land, is an exciting brand connection that attracts a lot of young families.

"Our integrated hotel with family-themed rooms and zoo also helps us stand out amongst our competitors, only adding more to what our visitors can experience during their stay. None of the park’s magic would be possible without our amazing team. They add such significant value to the park and make it a special place that I’m so proud to be a part of."

Victoria took up her role at Drayton Manor in 2022 and said, after the theme park came through the challenges of the pandemic, it plays a key role in boosting the economy in the region.

"The pandemic was difficult," she said. "Like many businesses at the time, we went through a period of review and analysis, to ensure we were taking the steps to financially maintain and strengthen our offering.

"Government legislation and advice were closely followed during closure and appropriate safety measures were in place to reopen accordingly.

"While tough decisions streamlined operations, we attracted significant investment following the acquisition by the Looping group which helped us grow again.

"The investment fuelled a huge bounce back in visitors in 2022, propelling our journey to make the resort the UK’s top family fun destination.

"Drayton Manor Resort plays a huge role in the local economy by attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region annually.

"Our location, in the heart of the UK, makes us accessible to people travelling from all over the country. We are committed to collaborating closely with local authorities and communities as much as possible, recognising the park's vital role not only to us but also to its cherished visitors."