Live music and choo, choo fun returns for Walsall Arboretum celebration

For one day only Portable Railway Club and will be running trips at the borough's award winning park in a nod to the former track that once operated at the site.

The rides are being put on a part of a major celebration at the Broadway North attraction on May when an array of activities will be on offer including live music.

Activities will kick off at midday at the bandstand when Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Chris Towe will officially welcome visitors followed by a performance by The City of Birmingham Brass Band.

WALSALL EXPRESS&STAR RICHARD HARRIS 061015 Autumn colours in Walsall Arboretum. .

Other acts will be West Midlands Concert Band, Voices Entwined Choir, Noise Candy, Inareko, and Midnight Crossing.

Headline act will be tribute act Slady in tribute to Walsall-born Slade star Noddy Holder.

Councillor Chris Towe says: “I am really looking forward to welcoming everyone to the day of celebration for our beloved Walsall Arboretum’s 150th anniversary. I would encourage anyone and everyone to come and enjoy this blockbuster free event, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Entry to the park is free, but there will be a charge for all children's rides, food stalls and bars, traditional games and boat rides on the lake. Rides on the miniature railway will cost £2.