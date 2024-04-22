Join a Eurovision party at Tamworth Assembly Rooms

Tamworth Borough Council says Eurovision will be shown live on the cinema screen at the Assembly Rooms.

Doors will open at 6pm, ready for games, entertainment, food and drinks, to get the party atmosphere started.

Bookings are for five guests per group, each group sharing with another group of five people per table.

No individual tickets are available.

Each table will be allocated a country to support and fancy dress is encouraged.

The ticket price is £75 for the five guests, including a grazing platter and the event is for adults only.

There is a £2 booking fee per transaction.

Adey Ramsel, Theatre Artistic and Events Manager, said: “We are very excited to be hosting our first Eurovision party, it’s going to be a night like no other.

“With games, fun, music and our own compere to help everyone enjoy the evening, what more can you want for a party night? So, grab your friends and family or work colleagues, book your table and get your fancy dress ready!”

To book tickets, visit tamworthartsandevents.co.uk/whats-on

The 68th edition of the contest will be taking place in Sweden, culminating in the grand final which will be broadcast live from Malmo Arena.