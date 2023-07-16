Classic Ibiza at Weston Park

But the gloomy forecasts of a deluge and the black clouds looming overhead did not stop hordes of partygoers - including at least one hen party - flocking to Weston Park to experience the Ibizan vibe in their plastic macs, water protection and flowery sunglasses.

Classic Ibiza event at Weston Park..Helen Anderson (centre), from Telford, was on her hen party

Classic Ibiza, is an orchestral celebration of the very best in 'stately house music'.

Organisers slightly delayed opening the gates on the event at the stately home venue near Shifnal so the safety team could give it the once over.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Weston Park you sure know how to party.

"The weather man predicted one kind of blast, but we made it another.

"After a slight delay to the gate opening time, our safety team gave us the go-ahead, allowing the show to go ahead without a hitch."

Customer Claire Hilton expressed her delight on Facebook, saying: "Absolutely fantastic yet again! So well organised and smooth running. Gets better every year. Music and orchestra absolutely brilliant! We'll be back."

Headlined by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, the family-friendly show blasted out Classic Ibiza dance anthems played by an internationally renowned DJ, accompanied by the live musicians.

The set included a total of 14 tracks, including five new orchestrations from the likes of Chicane, Goldie and Laurent Garnier.

USO have performed with dance music royalty, including Groove Armada and Robert Miles.

Packed full of house classics, the set included 10 completely new arrangements and was accompanied by a laser show.