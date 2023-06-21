Notification Settings

Smack The Pony star and co-writer bringing stand-up tour to Stafford and Stourbridge

By Lisa O'Brien

The star and co-writer of Emmy and Bafta award-winning comedy TV series Smack The Pony has announced she will take her stand-up tour to Stafford and Stourbridge later this year.

Fiona Allen

It follows Fiona Allen's debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her show ‘On The Run’.

The show follows Fiona’s warm, engaging and recent journey to the stand-up stage, her thoughts on family, marriage, sex robots, passive-aggressive school mums and supermarket dress codes.

As a teenager, she left her hometown of Bury for the bright lights of Manchester and became part of the Tony Wilson empire of the Hacienda Nightclub and Factory Records.

When she decided to become an actor, she came to London and in next to no time had won two Emmy awards as the star and co-writer of the hugely influential all-female sketch show Smack the Pony.

She will appear at Stafford Gatehouse on September 16 and the Crown Centre in Stourbridge on September 23.

Visit frontfoottalent.com/fionaallen for more information.

