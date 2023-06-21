Smack The Pony star and co-writer bringing stand-up tour to Stafford and Stourbridge

Fiona Allen

It follows Fiona Allen's debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her show ‘On The Run’.

The show follows Fiona’s warm, engaging and recent journey to the stand-up stage, her thoughts on family, marriage, sex robots, passive-aggressive school mums and supermarket dress codes.

As a teenager, she left her hometown of Bury for the bright lights of Manchester and became part of the Tony Wilson empire of the Hacienda Nightclub and Factory Records.

When she decided to become an actor, she came to London and in next to no time had won two Emmy awards as the star and co-writer of the hugely influential all-female sketch show Smack the Pony.

She will appear at Stafford Gatehouse on September 16 and the Crown Centre in Stourbridge on September 23.