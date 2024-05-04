Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Venue at Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat near Stone in Staffordshire has officially reopened to the public after undergoing a six-figure renovation which saw the bar and flooring updated, more neutral colours set in the ceiling and floor and a more modern feeling set up for the room.

The grand reopening was marked with a champagne reception held by director Penny Weston and members of staff, with the great and good of Staffordshire business invited to enjoy a glass of fizz and canapes while taking a closer look at the Venue.

The Venue is set inside an area at the foot of the retreat

It's a major boost for Moddershall Oaks, which is set in woodland north of Stone and covers more than 70 acres of land, including a spa and wellness centre, a restaurant and an area for weddings and corporate events.

Moddershall Oaks is set among some beautiful and colourful countryside

Penny Weston said it was about bringing more people into Staffordshire and promoting the Venue as not just a wedding venue, but also a place for all types of events.

There's space outside for people to enjoy the sunshine on a nice day

She said: "We wanted to reinvest in the business as we are really keen to keep bringing more business and tourism into Staffordshire.

"We've always been popular with weddings, but we felt that a refurbishment would help to promote the other types of events like corporate retreats and away days and things like that to make it an all-purpose location.

Anyone getting married at Moddershall Oaks will have a great setting for it

"We make the most of the location and countryside location and that's one of the major selling points of Moddershall Oaks, plus the new Woodland Pods that we are going to build on land here, giving us brand new accommodation in the woodland."

The new Venue carries a bar with a range of beers, ciders and ales, as well as soft drinks and non-alcoholic drinks, plus a very well-stocked list of spirits and wines.

Comfortable and modern seating is included in the Venue

Set for a wedding or corporate retreat, the main room can be split into three separate rooms or opened up for up to 175 people to enjoy the views across the woodland and venture out towards the wedding area and lake.

Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat has also announced new investment plans, offering new overnight accommodation in the grounds of its Country Spa Retreat.

Every table has a bright flowery display

The vision for the new investment is to construct fourteen woodland accommodation pods, comprising eight doubles, four family pods, one honeymoon suite, plus a prep pod, ideal for use as a wedding preparation space.

The additional accommodation allows people using the recently made-over event space, The Venue, to book overnight accommodation on a private basis, separate from the current ten boutique rooms, available to spa guests.

The Venue is big, spacious and light

The honeymoon pod will feature a luxurious freestanding slipper bath to allow couples marrying at Moddershall Oaks to indulge in a mini moon experience from the moment they say ‘I do’.

Couples who book their weddings at Moddershall Oaks will also have the option to have exclusive use of the pods on the night of their wedding.

Tables can be set out as required, giving plenty of space

Beyond weddings, the new accommodation pods will be available for corporate and leisure bookings, providing more options for delegates and attracting people to the Staffordshire area for short-break staycations, with breakfast in the nearby restaurant The Oak House included as standard.

On the new investment, Penny Weston said: “We’re really excited to be building new overnight accommodation onsite at Moddershall Oaks for 2025.

The bar is well stocked with wines and other drinks

"With only 10 boutique suites on site for spa guests currently, we have seen more and more demand for onsite accommodation from guests.

"The woodland pods offer a different style of accommodation and allow us to offer different types of rooms to suit the occasion.

The pods are designed to be comfortable and luxurious

"We hope the new pods will make weddings and events feel even more special at Moddershall Oaks.”

The Woodland Pods would be laid out across a large area of the estate

To find out more about Moddershall Oaks and the facilities available, visit moddershalloaks.com.