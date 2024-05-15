Express & Star
Pizza, barbecue, classic motors and live entertainment all on offer in gorgeous garden's grounds

A multi-award-winning garden in Staffordshire will welcome all this weekend with pizzas and a barbecue to raise money for good causes as part of the National Garden Scheme.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Butt Farm Lane garden, opening for the National Garden Scheme on May 26: Pictured are Peter Gough, Claire Pickering, and Belle the dog

The garden at Butt Lane Farm at Ranton, west of Stafford, will be open on May 26 and will feature a full day of events, as well as a classic motor display.

Pete Gough and Claire Pickering, owners of Butt Lane Farm, said: "We are a multi-award-winning garden, we currently hold 13 trophies.

"This year we will have have around 20 arts and crafts stalls attending, along with a classic motors display."

The event will see more than 20 craft stalls also sell a range of goods to visitors
