The garden at Butt Lane Farm at Ranton, west of Stafford, will be open on May 26 and will feature a full day of events, as well as a classic motor display.

Pete Gough and Claire Pickering, owners of Butt Lane Farm, said: "We are a multi-award-winning garden, we currently hold 13 trophies.

"This year we will have have around 20 arts and crafts stalls attending, along with a classic motors display."