Wolverhampton Grand Theatre: Twelve Angry Men in outstanding courtroom play

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week with an all-star cast.

Although originally written for the stage this piece is probably best known for the 1957 film

adaptation starring Henry Fonda and Lee J. Cobb in which 12 jurors decide the fate of a

16-year-old boy who is accused of murdering his abusive father.

At the start 11 of the 12 fully support a guilty verdict with the exception of Juror Eight

who suggests that there may be an element of doubt and presents his case. One by one,

the remaining 11 slowly begin to change their minds over what will the final verdict will be.

We are then taken on a rollercoaster of indecision and doubt.

Michael Pavelka’s set perfectly displays the stifling, oppressive room in which the

men are crammed, guaranteed to make tempers flare and test their patience. While Chris

Davey’s lighting plot is atmospheric, especially in depicting time passing from day to night as

the plot moves seamlessly along.

All 12 actors are on stage constantly which means that their characters are on display

the whole time. If you watch closely you will see their individual personas at close quarters

and imagine how their minds are working overtime to understand the different aspects of the

case.

There is nothing to hide behind. No particular special effects, music or elaborate scene

changes. The actors certainly earn their crust as the buck stops with them.

That said, there is one specific feature in the show is pretty impressive and involves the table

around which the jurors are sat. No spoilers here, but it is subtle yet striking.

As you would fully expect from the subject matter, the script of the piece is serious, pacey and

intelligently written, yet there were light-hearted moments too which raise a much-needed

smile and break the tension. The delivery of the lines is extremely natural and you feel as if

you are watching a snapshot of real life.

The cast of “Twelve Angry Men” gels effortlessly together to create the title of the play, and it

feels very unfair to pick out individuals for praise as everyone was outstanding. However, TV

and theatre favourite Jason Merrells is exceptional in the role of Juror Eight offering a refined and unassuming performance of a man steadfast in his quest to see justice done.

Tristan Gemmill as his nemesis, Juror Three, dominates the piece showing no remorse or

humanity. Maybe toning his performance down just a little would make it more believable,

but nevertheless, another excellent portrayal.

Christopher Haydon and Tim Welton’s direction is precise and authentic, resulting in one of the best dramatic offerings on tour this year.

In 2024, the origins of the piece may feel a little outdated, but it is a play of its time and should be accepted as such. Of course we have moved on in terms of inclusion and diversity, but you cannot and should not rewrite history.

Rating: Five Stars