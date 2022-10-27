Notification Settings

Brand new play based around RAF Hednesford on stage at Cannock's theatre

By Lisa O'Brien

A brand new original play based around RAF Hednesford during the 1940s and 50s is being staged at Cannock's Prince of Wales Theatre.

Appearing in RAF And Ready, (left) James Perry, and (right) David Rimmer
Tower Players present RAF and Ready at the Church Street venue from October 27-29.

Written and directed by Peter Sidgwick, the play follows two brothers and their time spent at the camp, the elder during the Second World war training as ground crew and the younger one as part of National Service.

Mr Sidgwick said: "Both find their lives changed forever by their experiences."

In echoes of current events, the camps are later used to house refugees during the second half of the 50s.

As Hungarians fleeing the failed uprising against Russia begin to arrive, they bring with them new challenges to long-held beliefs and challenges.

Mr Sidgwick added: "While the story is fictitious, with drama, comedy and romance in abundance, the narrative is underpinned by extensive historical research.

"With recent events in Ukraine, the play is a reminder of the need for understanding, compassion and generosity of spirit towards others."

Showtimes are 7.30pm each night and tickets are £12, available at the box office, on 01543 578762 or via princeofwales.live

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

