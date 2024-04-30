Village entrance road to be closed for three weeks due to nearby work

Drivers have also been warned that a four-way traffic light system and temporary 30mph speed limit will be in place at the junction of the A51 and New Road, near Hixon, not far from Stafford, while the Church Lane closure is in place.

Church Lane will be closed from Tuesday, May 7, to Tuesday, May 28 while work takes place at Severn Trent Water’s treatment plant. During this time New Road will be the main entry road into Hixon and there will be four-way traffic light control at the intersection of New Road, Church Road, Martins Way and Featherbed Lane.

Hixon Parish Council chair and borough councillor Brendan McKeown said: “Hixon Parish Council has taken the lead in ensuring road safety is prioritised and that traffic movements are controlled and congestion minimised. The council has been able to use local knowledge to influence and guide the measures needed to ensure everyone is safe during what will be a very difficult time for pedestrians and drivers.