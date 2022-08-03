Tamworth Castle Grounds. Mease Valley Photography

Coco will be shown at the Outdoor Cinema on Wednesday, August 10.

The matinee showing of Encanto in July, saw hundreds of families flock to the Castle Grounds for a fun afternoon of Disney entertainment. And now Coco is added to the Outdoor cinema line-up.

Coco is a 2017 animated fantasy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures, inspired by the Mexican holiday ‘Day of the Dead’.

The story follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living and to reverse his family's ban on music.

People are encouraged to bring deckchairs and picnic baskets ready to enjoy the film at 2pm on the day. All tickets are priced at only £4 and gates open at 1pm.

Later the same day, audiences will be able to watch 2021 blockbuster favourite West Side Story, directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg.

All tickets are priced at £8. Gates open at 6pm for a 7pm start. This film is aged restricted to a 12A.

Councillor Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Due to the recent popular matinee showing of Encanto, we have decided to show another Disney animated movie for families to enjoy.

“Coco will provide another entertaining Outdoor Cinema experience as part of this year’s Tamworth Borough Council’s programme of summer events.