Kinky Boots is heading to Lichfield Garrick

Based on the Miramax film of the same name, it is based on the true story of how a drag performer helped transform the fortunes of a ailing Northamptonshire shoe factory.

The sparkling comedy musical heads to Lichfield Garrick Theatre for just one week next month.

With music by, 80s pop favourite, Cyndi Lauper, written by Tim Firth (The Full Monty, Calendar Girls, among others) with Geoff Deane, and book by, Tony Award winning actor and playwright, Harvey Fierstein, the show heralds Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company’s (SCMTC) return to the Garrick, following last year’s success with Shrek the Musical.

The show is directed by Kerrie Penrice who has long been a part of SCMTC taking on multiple leading roles. She also directed its youth company’s award-nominated production of Peter Pan a Musical Adventure.

Kerrie said: “Kinky Boots is a delight from start to finish, so I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to direct this show.

"From the curtain raising through to the last moment, expect glitz, glamour, larger-than-life characters with costumes to match, pathos and heartfelt human emotion, stemming from a real story of ordinary people who did something extraordinary.

“I know this show will have audiences up on their feet dancing, singing along and crying with both laughter and a little sadness before leaving feeling truly uplifted.

"Kinky Boots really is an all-round feel-good show that audiences will love – and it comes with a troop of dancing drag queens to ‘BOOT’! What’s not to like?”

Kerrie is joined on the production team for this show by SCMTC’s stalwart choreographer, Maggie Jackson, and musical director, Sheila Pearson.

Kinky Bootswill be at Lichfield Garrick May 21-25. Tickets are available online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling 01543 412121.

And, as a bonus, on April 25, the cast will be giving a sneak peek of the show as they perform at Lichfield Grub Club in the Market Square between 7.15 and 7.30pm.