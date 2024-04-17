'Get your treasures valued and help us city jewel open to the public'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The next fundraising valuation event for Bantock House and Park will be on April 18 from 11am-2pm in the courtyard outbuilding at the grounds off Finchfield Road, Finchfield.

It is being organised by Friends of Bantock Park towards offsetting costs of keeping the attraction open.

The cost is £2 for the first item and £1 per extra item to be valued.

Val Bartleet publicity officer says: "We have a long list of things which need to be done including repairs to the grandfather clock and we recently ordered some rose plants for the garden. Proceeds go towards offsetting our costs.

"Since lockdown we have got back up to speed as a group, but we have noticed that the valuation days don't seem to attract as many supporters.

"Before Covid we would get 30 to 40 people coming along, but not so many since then.

"There are appointment bookings available or people can turn up before 1pm on the day with items." end

For valuation bookings contact the auctioneer on 01384 444140.