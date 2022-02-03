Vintage Star Wars figures to be auctioned off in showcase event

Richard Winterton with the toys

Items including Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi figures will be auctioned off in Lichfield by Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

The auction will take place on March 17 at The Hub at St Mary's in Market Street in conjunction with the ongoing exhibition.

Named 'May The Toys Be With You', the showcase features a range of vintage toys from the franchise and original cinema posters.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: "As a lifelong Star Wars fan, the force is certainly with this spectacular exhibition which is already inspiring people to hunt out their old Star Wars toys and memorabilia.

“Now with three film trilogies and numerous spin-offs, Stars Wars is more popular than ever and the force is especially strong for original toys and memorabilia.

“It’s a perfect time to see what they might make under the hammer, so we’re deploying our own Imperial Probe Droid to join in the search."

Viewing for the Star Wars auction is expected to be held at The Hub on Wednesday, March 16, the day before the sale. More information will be released nearer the date.

The Hub will benefit from a percentage of the proceeds from the auction and Richard Winterton Auctioneers is also sponsoring a private viewing of the exhibition in February.

Anyone wishing to book an appointment to discuss their Star Wars items should call The Lichfield Auction Centre at Wood End Lane, Fradley Park WS13 8NF, on 01543 251081 or email office@richardwinterton.co.uk.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has a long association with The Hub at St Mary’s and holds free valuations of watches, jewellery and silver there on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 11am.