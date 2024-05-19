After two years of secrecy Wednesbury restaurant owners can finally reveal TV stardom

Marlon and Daynia Amikie from Island Lounge will be starring on Come Dine With Me - The Professionals next week.

The episode was shot two years ago but Channel 4 swore the pair to secrecy about the details of the show.

Marlon told the Express & Star: "It has been really tough keeping it to ourselves for two years. Close people have even died in the meantime and I had not told them.

"But the episode is on Wednesday on Channel 4 at 5pm so everyone can see how we got on."