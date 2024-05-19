Express & Star
After two years of secrecy Wednesbury restaurant owners can finally reveal TV stardom

The owners of a Wednesbury restaurant can finally reveal a secret they have kept for two years.

By Adam Smith
Representing Wednesbury on Come Dine With Me

Marlon and Daynia Amikie from Island Lounge will be starring on Come Dine With Me - The Professionals next week.

The episode was shot two years ago but Channel 4 swore the pair to secrecy about the details of the show.

Marlon told the Express & Star: "It has been really tough keeping it to ourselves for two years. Close people have even died in the meantime and I had not told them.

"But the episode is on Wednesday on Channel 4 at 5pm so everyone can see how we got on."

