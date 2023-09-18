Notification Settings

Tickets on sale for Sandwell fireworks display

By Lisa O'Brien

Tickets are on sale for a fireworks display in Sandwell later this year.

Sandwell Fireworks 2023 will held on November 4 at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich, from 5pm.

The family event features a fireworks display choreographed to music from around the world.

There will also be entertainment from a range of artists and performers.

Discounts on tickets are available if people book early.

An adult ticket starts at £9, and children's tickets start at £7.

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, Councillor Charn Singh Padda, said: “I want as many people as possible to come along on Saturday, November 4.

"There will be fireworks, food, music, bars and a fun fair. I am sure it will be wonderful and, with the early bird tickets, great value too! Order before Saturday, September 30.”

For tickets go to visitsandwell.com/whats-on/fireworks

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Lisa O'Brien

